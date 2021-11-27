CPSD Staff Spotlight: Moira McDonald – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Oakbrook Elementary School fourth/fifth grade teacher Moira McDonald. She originally began working in the district in 2013.

Moira started her education career as a special education paraeducator. At the urging of colleagues and former Oakbrook principal Sheri Warrick, Moira earned her masters in education and began teaching third grade.

“Oakbrook is such a close-knit, supportive community that I really felt safe taking the risk and becoming a teacher,” she said. “I felt like even if I failed, I would still be supported by my colleagues.”

Moira works hard to cultivate a safe learning environment that makes her students feel like they’re part of a unified family. “I get to watch their growth into contributing members of society and see what their hopes and dreams are and what they want to do with their lives,” she said. “I love watching all of that.”