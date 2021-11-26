 Temporary Ferry Loading Lane in Steilacoom Nov. 29-Dec. 3 – The Suburban Times

Temporary Ferry Loading Lane in Steilacoom Nov. 29-Dec. 3

As the Town of Steilacoom adds a roundabout at the intersection of Union Ave and Rainier Street, ferry traffic will temporarily (Nov. 29-Dec. 3) be redirected down Main Street to Commercial Street. Click here to see a map.

