Temporary Ferry Loading Lane in Steilacoom Nov. 29-Dec. 3 – The Suburban Times

As the Town of Steilacoom adds a roundabout at the intersection of Union Ave and Rainier Street, ferry traffic will temporarily (Nov. 29-Dec. 3) be redirected down Main Street to Commercial Street. Click here to see a map.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply