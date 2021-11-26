JBLM-North Access Project Update 11/24 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Project Update: The City of Lakewood was notified by the Transportation Improvement Board last Friday that it will be awarded the fuel tax dollars required to complete the second phase of the project. This means that construction along Washington Boulevard, Edgewood Avenue, North Gate Road, and Vernon Avenue will start sooner than previously anticipated. The City will bid the project in January 2022 and work will begin in early summer 2022. This work will be constructed block by block with detours in place around each block. Kenwood from Vernon to Nottingham and Nottingham from Kenwood to Edgewood will also serve as a detour as part of this project. Prior to the detour being in place, Kenwood and Nottingham will be widened and overlayed with new asphalt to provide a suitable surface for the bypass.

Phase 1 Construction Update: Crews have continued to construct parts of the roundabout at Veterans and Gravelly. In addition, portions of concrete that were not able to be poured in the first stage (Gravelly from Nyanza to Veterans) were poured. Next week, the contractor will begin to remove the pavement along the east side of Gravelly between Pacific Highway and Nyanza in preparation of extending the sidewalk.