El Parche Tacoma owner Mario Medina has a few things to say about Colombian empanadas: They’re the chips and salsa of the Colombian restaurant world and should start every meal. I took his advice on my first trip up to El Parche Seattle this summer. One dip of a beef empanada into the restaurant’s aji […]

Read the complete post El Parche Tacoma now open on McKinley. Get the empanadas, mojitos and steak on Dine Pierce County.