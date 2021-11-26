 December 14 Wine & Song Benefit: Accordion & Sing-Along! – The Suburban Times

December 14 Wine & Song Benefit: Accordion & Sing-Along!

Submitted by Classical Tuesdays in Old Town.

An evening of Accordion performed by Lyle Schaefer and a Seasonal Sing-Along!

Between 6:15 and 7:00pm, join us at the fire pit outside Old St Peter’s Church for a mug of hot apple cider to greet each other before entering the church for our music-making.

At 7:00pm, join us for music and singing at Old St Peter’s Church in Old Town Tacoma, 2910 N. Starr St., Tacoma, Wash.

See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.

For tickets:

Benefit tickets are $25, available through December 13 at Old Town Wine Skins, 2208 N. 30th St., Tacoma, Wash., 253-267-5325.

Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the concert.

Ticket includes gift coupon packet from Old Town Tacoma businesses.

Please come prepared:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.

A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.

