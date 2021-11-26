December 14 Wine & Song Benefit: Accordion & Sing-Along! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classical Tuesdays in Old Town.
An evening of Accordion performed by Lyle Schaefer and a Seasonal Sing-Along!
Between 6:15 and 7:00pm, join us at the fire pit outside Old St Peter’s Church for a mug of hot apple cider to greet each other before entering the church for our music-making.
At 7:00pm, join us for music and singing at Old St Peter’s Church in Old Town Tacoma, 2910 N. Starr St., Tacoma, Wash.

For tickets:
Benefit tickets are $25, available through December 13 at Old Town Wine Skins, 2208 N. 30th St., Tacoma, Wash., 253-267-5325.
Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the concert.
Ticket includes gift coupon packet from Old Town Tacoma businesses.
Please come prepared:
Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.
A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.
