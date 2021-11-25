 Trypanophobic? Learn how to get past the fear of needles to get vaccinated – The Suburban Times

Trypanophobic? Learn how to get past the fear of needles to get vaccinated

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Are you Trypanophobic? You may be and not know it. Fear of needles is normal. Yet it’s keeping people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trypanophobia is the scientific term for fear of needles. It affects more people than you might think. About one quarter of adults fear needles. Nearly two-thirds of children do, too. According to CDC, 7% of U.S. adults fear needles so badly, they avoid getting vaccines.

The biggest concern we hear every day at Health Department vaccine clinics is: “I’m worried I’ll faint. I’m afraid of needles.”

We have tips for providers, parents and patients to help you work through Trypanophobia.

Tips for patients with a fear of needles

Getting a vaccine might not be easy for people who fear needles. Try these tips to help get you through it:

  • Bring a friend. Let them hold your hand.
  • Wear headphones with soothing music or listen to a funny podcast.
  • Make the appointment for vaccination the same day and fill out the paperwork out in advance, when available.
  • Tell the team giving you the injection you have this fear. They may be pretty good at helping to comfort or distract you!

Are you a parent with a child who hates needles? These things can help:

  • Tell the provider your child may be scared.
  • Be honest. Tell children in advance they’ll be getting an injection.
  • Talk to them throughout the process.
  • Have a reward ready! It never hurts to celebrate overcoming a tough moment.
  • Stick to the schedule. Despite fear, sticking to your child’s vaccine schedule is a must.

We also have a few tips for providers to help with needle-phobic patients.

  • Draw up the medicine and fiddle with the needle somewhere your patient can’t see.
  • Fainting can happen. Be ready for it.
  • Tell your patient to look away.
  • Tell a story to comfort or distract them.

You can overcome your fears.

Now you have some tips to beat your fear, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep you and others around you safe.

Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. If you need a ride to an appointment or can’t easily leave home, we can help with that, too. Call us at (253) 649-1412, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. We’ll return messages left over the weekend on the next business day.

And you can do even more to help stop the spread:

