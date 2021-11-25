Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 23 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 31-Nov. 13 is 318.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 124 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 50s from Spanaway.
Our totals are 95,767 cases (PCR = 85,226 antigen = 10,541) and 919 deaths.
