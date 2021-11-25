 Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 23 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 23

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 31-Nov. 13 is 318.9.  The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 124 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 50s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 95,767 cases (PCR = 85,226 antigen = 10,541) and 919 deaths.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *