Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 23 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 31-Nov. 13 is 318.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 124 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 50s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 95,767 cases (PCR = 85,226 antigen = 10,541) and 919 deaths.

