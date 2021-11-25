Lakewood seeks to fill Lodging Tax Advisory Committee vacancy – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) position on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Representatives to fill the vacant position must be a business authorized to receive hotel/motel taxes.

DESCRIPTION: The City of Lakewood shall submit at least 45-days before final action on or passage of proposals by the City Council, to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, for review and comment, proposals for imposition of any new tax under RCW 67.28 (hotel/motel tax), or for increases in the rate of a tax imposed, or for the repeal of an exemption from a tax imposed, or for a change in the use of revenue received under Chapter 67.28 RCW. The Advisory Committee shall submit comments on the proposal in a timely manner through generally applicable public comment procedures and shall include an analysis of the extent to which the proposal will accommodate activities for tourists or increase tourism and the extent to which the proposal will affect the long-term stability of the fund created under Section 67.28.1815. Failure of the advisory committee to submit comments before final action on or passage of the proposal shall not prevent the municipality from acting on the proposal. A municipality is not required to submit an amended proposal to an advisory committee under this section.

QUALIFICATIONS: Representatives to fill the vacant positions must be a business authorized to receive hotel/motel taxes.

TERMS: One (1) three (3) year unexpired term through 11/1/2022.

COMPENSATION: None

MEMBERSHIP: Representation of businesses required to collect hotel/motel tax and persons involved in activities authorized to be funded by revenue received by the hotel/motel tax.

The Committee membership shall include:

a. At least two members who are representatives of businesses required to collect tax under this chapter; and

b. At least two members who are persons involved in activities authorized to be funded by revenue received under this chapter.

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, regular attendance at meetings, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available online or by contacting the City Clerk at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7705. Applications will be accepted until the position has been filed.