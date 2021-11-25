Lakewood City Council Hearings: ARPA and TBD Programs – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on the proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program expenditures.

Public testimony on this Public Hearing will be accepted via mail, email or live virtual comments. Testimony should be sent in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

If you would like to provide live virtual Public Testimony on the Public Hearing during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

The proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program can be viewed here: cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021-11-22-Council-Agenda.pdf

For further information, please call Tiffany Speir at 253-983-7702.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council relating to the approval of projects to be funded with revenue generated by the City of Lakewood’s Transportation Benefit District

The proposed Ordinance relating to the approval of projects to be funded with revenue generated by the City of Lakewood’s Transportation Benefit District can be viewed at: cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021-11-22-Council-Agenda.pdf

For further information, please call Tho Kraus at 253-983-7706.