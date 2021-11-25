APCC’s Anniversary Celebration – A Toast to 25 Years – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

November 2021 – What a lively and festive 25th Anniversary and Fundraiser! It was like a reunion with 700 of APCC’s many wonderful family and friends all coming together to help celebrate such a significant milestone. We are so glad to have been able to celebrate in person in a safe and Covid-conscious way with masks and vaccination checks at the door.

We were all so touched by the greetings and well-wishes from our many elected officials and community leaders: Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Lt. Governor Denny Heck, Deputy Consul General of Korea Hyon Sang Ahn, Consul General of Japan Hisao Inagaki, and Director General of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office Daniel K.C. Chen. We also had very special video greetings from US Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Derek Kilmer.

We want to recognize and share our deep appreciation to our Special VIP Guests who came to our 25th Anniversary to help us celebrate. We were honored to have in attendance these 46 elected officials and community leaders, and thank them for their continued support of our organization and our community.

The evening capped off with a spectacular finale of a Korean Hanji Paper Fashion Show by renowned designer, Professor Jeon Yang-Bae, from Gunsan, South Korea. This wonderful display of Korean culture was presented by Dr. Boo Duk Lee, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Kunjang University, Gunsan, Korea. We are so proud that we had models representing different Asian and Pacific Islander cultures on the runway.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all who attended and all who donated toward the APCC Building Project! And a special thank you to the APCC Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, Greater Tacoma Convention Center team, and to all who helped make our event such a success! You are so important to us and we are proud to count you as part of the APCC family.