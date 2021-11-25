76th Annual Holiday Celebration Lights Up Downtown Tacoma – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

For the 76th year, the holiday tree is up in front of the Pantages Theater at South 9th Street and Broadway. The long-standing, traditional holiday tree-lighting celebration will take place on Saturday, November 27, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Glowing in sparkling decorated trees, the Pantages Theater lobby will feature display tables, hosted by local resident arts organizations, including Tacoma City Ballet, Symphony Tacoma, Northwest Sinfonietta, Tacoma Concert Band, Puget Sound Revels and the Tacoma School of the Arts.

Attendees will enjoy Corina Bakery special cookies, hot drinks, mingling Nutcracker ballerinas, courtesy Tacoma City Ballet, and live music by an 11-piece Tacoma Concert Band brass ensemble and a joint string quartet, courtesy Symphony Tacoma and Northwest Sinfonietta. In addition, Santa and Mrs. Claus will read a traditional story and lead a fun-filled singalong of popular children’s holiday songs, followed by the tree-lighting countdown.

“We are truly looking forward to welcoming the community to Pantages and the gorgeous holiday tree standing out front. We’re creating a fun and festive tree lighting event with all the sights and sounds of the season for the entire family,” said Lynn Carlotto, General Manager for Tacoma Theaters. Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE) recently announced ASM Global, an international leader in venue management, as new managers for the City of Tacoma-owned Pantages Theater (and adjoining Jones Building), the Rialto Theater and the Theatre on the Square.

The 40’ Douglas fir tree was donated by Skyline Presbyterian Church and is decorated over several days with more than 250’ of lights and traditional holiday décor.

For safety measures, the event will be held both indoors and outdoors. Masks will be required when indoors per state mandate. No vaccine verifications or negative tests are required for this event.

On Sunday, November 28, the traditional lighting of The Menorah in honor of Chanukah will be held in front of the Pantages Theater at 5:00 p.m. The menorah has been graciously presented from Rabbi Kesselman of Chabad Jewish Center of Pierce County.

For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 272-3663.