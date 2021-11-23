Sound Transit train, Link light rail, bus schedules for Thanksgiving holiday – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Riders should be aware of service reductions for the holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains the day after Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day service
- Sounder commuter rail will not operate.
- ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.
- Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.
- Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.
Day after Thanksgiving service
Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving.
There will be no service on the Sounder North line.
On the Sounder South line, the first northbound train from Lakewood leaves at 4:36 a.m. followed by trains at 5:26 a.m., 6:26 a.m. and 6:46 a.m. Trains heading southbound depart King Street Station at 3:35 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Passengers can view the full schedules at www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/documents/schedule-sounder.pdf
Other service is as follows:
- ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.
- Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.
- Tacoma Link will operate regular weekday service.
More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.
All Sound Transit passengers are directed to wear face coverings under federal guidelines.
Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure that they receive up-to-date information about service changes, or visit www.soundtransit.org.
Leave a Reply