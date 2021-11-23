 APCC Receives 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Luminary Award – The Suburban Times

APCC Receives 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Luminary Award

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

November 2021 – The Washington State Arts Commission announced that APCC has been awarded the 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Luminary Award. APCC is one of only eight honorees in Washington who are receiving this award to “distinguish and acknowledge arts and heritage organizations and cultural leaders who stood as shining lights for their communities during the pandemic.” APCC is so honored to be recognized for the hard work, perseverance, and commitment to our community.

Click here for the full story and to see the other honorees for 2021.

