City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through February 7 – The Suburban Times

Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which has been honoring local volunteers for the past 36 years, are open now and due on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

“The City of Destiny Awards Ceremony provides a place to recognize those who create vibrancy in our community and make the City of Destiny what it is,” said City Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) Chair Jessica Johnston. “The awardees represent the pulse of the community, and they instill in us all a desire to give back.”

More than 300 individuals and groups have received recognition for their outstanding contributions to life in Tacoma. Continued program enhancements made by the CERC have allowed for more volunteers who give willingly of their time and talents to be eligible for a nomination.

“It is fascinating for our committee to review the nominations and hear about the inspiring volunteer work being contributed to our beautiful community,” stated City Events and Recognitions Committee Member Stephanie Caldwell. “We look forward to hearing about all the committed community members through this year’s nominations.”

Nominations for the City of Destiny Awards must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, to be considered by the selection panel. Nominations can be found here. Questions or requests for hard copy nomination forms can be directed to CityofDestiny@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 573-2523.

The CERC spends months planning and producing the City of Destiny Awards event. The Committee is comprised of the volunteers who read, sort, rank, and ultimately select the winners to receive honors and awards presented at the annual ceremony. For more information on the City of Destiny Awards and for a full list of recipients from past years, visit cityoftacoma.org/CityofDestiny.