Puyallup Hosting Open House about Shaw Road Improvements – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is hosting a Public Open House to gain feedback from residents about improvements to a section of Shaw Road. The Open House will be held online, via Zoom and Facebook Live, on December 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm.

The City is studying a section of Shaw Road, specifically between 12th Ave SE to 23rd St SE, to identify improvements that will ease traffic congestion and increase side street access. Additionally, City Engineering is looking at improvements to bicycle and pedestrian facilities and determining the extent of potential contributions from future development adjacent to the road. To assist with the project, the City has hired a consultant, KPG, to conduct research and help prepare Preliminary Design Drawings. An important part of the project includes conducting public outreach to gain insights from residents. The first Open House will be held on December 9, 2021, and the second one in 2022.

The public can participate in the Open House via Zoom or Facebook Live. To participate via Zoom, please email the City at epuyallup@puyallupwa.gov no later than 4 pm on December 9, 2021. Participants will be sent a Zoom link via email prior to the start of the Open House. To participate on Facebook Live, please go to the City’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/PuyallupCity. At 5:30 pm, the live broadcast will begin. During the presentation, staff will discuss the project background, provide an update on the Study, and elaborate on the proposed improvements for the corridor. The public are encouraged to weigh in and ask questions from staff and the consultant via the comments section of the livestream. Feedback will be taken into consideration as the project moves forward.

“Shaw Road, as many of our residents know, is an important connector route between Puyallup and Pierce County,” says Hans Hunger, City Engineer. “As such, it is equally important that we consider all of the options. We want to make sure that whatever option we go with, that it accommodates our citizens and considers future growth and development. It also needs to continue to expand infrastructure for non-motorized movement”

In 2018, the City began work on making improvements to a section of Shaw Road, between 23rd Avenue SE and Manorwood Drive. Improvements to that section included adding a continuous left-turn lane, crosswalks, sidewalks, a shared-use path for biking and walking, and replacement of a sewer line. The project finished in 2019. As a continuation, the City is looking at making improvements to the northern section of Shaw Road, between 12th Ave SE and 23rd Ave SE.

In 2021, the City conducted a Draft Traffic Analysis for the section of Shaw Road between 12th Ave SE and 23rd Ave SE. The Analysis evaluated several different road widening options, and a preliminary design concept was recommended to accommodate future traffic volumes. The public can review the findings of the Analysis, as well as other pertinent documents, by visiting the Shaw Road Improvement Project webpage here.

Funding for this project came from a grant through the Puget Sound Regional Council. The City thanks the Puget Sound Regional Council for providing financial assistance towards the Shaw Road Corridor Improvement Project.

To learn more about the Shaw Road Corridor Improvement Project, please go to our project webpage here. For questions, please contact Scott Tkach at stkach@puyallupwa.gov.