Swan Creek Salmon Challenge Starts Nov. 24 – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.
Celebrate the return of salmon to Swan Creek and surrounding rivers!
Register for this year’s Swan Creek Salmon Challenge and you and your family can view salmon, learn about these amazing creatures, participate in conservation, and discover why protecting our environment helps protect salmon.
It’s easy to participate!
- Register for the event. It’s free!
- Complete 4 challenges between Nov. 24-Dec 12
- Fill out the finisher form and you’ll be entered to win prizes!
