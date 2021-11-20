Sound Family Medicine Elevates Senior Health Care in the South Sound – The Suburban Times

Sound Family Medicine press release.

Seniors in the South Sound will soon have access to a new level of health care. Sound Family Medicine is opening the Senior Clinic, a concierge-style health care experience. The clinic will provide patients with 30 and 60 minute appointments so they can spend more time with their doctor.

Dr. Sean Stout and Tracie Jefferson, PA-C see this new way of delivering health care to seniors as a way to match health care to changing life needs, in a welcoming environment. Located at 3909 10th St SE in Puyallup, the Senior Clinic offers appointments as long as one hour to patients, so seniors can spend as much time as they need with their doctor.

“The Senior Clinic gives us a unique model that allows us to focus on the quality of overall care, freeing my team and me to spend the time needed to fully address the whole health picture,” Stout said. “We’re combining modern science with the traditional personal physician model to offer the best outcomes to our patients.”

Patients at the Senior Clinic get a dedicated team of health care professionals who meet daily to discuss their best health outcomes, an on-site pharmacy and lab, Plus they have access to a community center for health seminars, cooking classes, exercise classes and more.

“I’m very excited that we can offer this level of personalized care to seniors in the South Sound,” Strout said.

Sound Family Medicine is a physician-owned and operated private family practice that has served residents of East Pierce County since 1984. The staff strives to provide the best health care possible to patients and cultivate a doctor-patient relationship built on trust.

For more information on the Senior Clinic, visit theseniorclinic.com.