Visiting Lakewold Gardens? – The Suburban Times

Visiting Lakewold Gardens?

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

First off, yes we are still open!

Not only are we open but we have Winter Solstice Lights Preview starting November 19 at 4:30 pm!

As you may already know, the Gravelly Lake Dr. construction project is well underway and is now impacting traffic in and around Lakewold Gardens.

The City of Lakewood prepares regular communications to provide individuals with important updates on this project, including how to travel in and around Gravelly Lake Dr.

You can register to receive these updates automatically by using the link below. And remember if you are visiting Lakewold Gardens you count as “local traffic”!

