Statewide 4-year program of multimodal transportation projects ready for public review – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

A compilation of prioritized transportation improvements projects is now ready for public review and comment. More than 1,300 statewide transportation improvement projects using $4.5 billion in federal funds are included in the 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP for short.

The draft 2022-2025 STIP is a four-year program of multimodal transportation projects that have been identified through state, metropolitan, regional, tribal and local agency planning processes.

The STIP is developed annually by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Projects that use Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration funds must be included in the STIP to authorize using the federal funds.

The comment period for the STIP is the final step of the community engagement process that began locally during development of individual transportation improvement programs. WSDOT will accept comments until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Any comments received by WSDOT will be sent to the local agency, metropolitan or regional planning organization for their consideration.

About the STIP

The STIP is a four-year, prioritized multimodal transportation program of state, local, tribal and public transportation projects. The program includes highways, streets, roads, railroads, transit-hubs, park-and-ride lots, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, ferry terminals, trails and safety projects.

The collaborative effort between WSDOT, local agencies, metropolitan and regional planning organizations ensures projects are consistent with local, regional and state long-range plans. Some county projects are not included in the draft STIP because state law requires counties to complete their transportation improvement programs by the end of the year; those projects are amended into the final STIP in January.

The current 2021-24 STIP can be viewed online and a similar, searchable database of the 2022-25 STIP will be created in January 2022, following FHWA and FTA approval.

How to comment

Written comments can be sent to: Nancy Huntley or Steve Ahlsten, WSDOT, P.O. Box 47390, Olympia WA 98504-7390, or by email at Hqlpstip@wsdot.wa.gov.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/.