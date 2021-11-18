Pierce Transit Nov. 19 Special Board Meeting Agenda – The Suburban Times

The Pierce Transit Board will meet on Nov. 19 remotely at 2 pm. Read the meeting agenda and participation instructions here. Shortly after the meeting is called to order, the meeting will be adjourned to closed session proceedings for purposes of discussing any and all matters relating to labor negotiations, pursuant to RCW 42.30.140 (4)(b). The board members will not return to open session proceedings.
