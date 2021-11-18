 Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 17 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 17

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 17, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 24-Nov. 6 is 351.4.  The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 229 COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:

  • A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 50s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.  
  • A man in his 50s from Graham.
  • A woman in her 50s from Puyallup.
  • A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.
  • A woman in her 50s from Tacoma. 

Our totals are 94,778 cases (PCR = 84,339 antigen = 10,439) and 902 deaths.

Today’s case and hospitalization rates are the same as yesterday because the state didn’t update their dashboard.

