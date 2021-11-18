Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 17 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 17, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 24-Nov. 6 is 351.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.2 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 229 COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:
- A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 50s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
- A man in his 50s from Graham.
- A woman in her 50s from Puyallup.
- A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.
- A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.
Our totals are 94,778 cases (PCR = 84,339 antigen = 10,439) and 902 deaths.
Today’s case and hospitalization rates are the same as yesterday because the state didn’t update their dashboard.
