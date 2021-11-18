 October brings continued volume growth in NWSA Gateway – The Suburban Times

October brings continued volume growth in NWSA Gateway

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance handled a total of 313,430 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an increase of 5.6% compared to October 2020. Full imports grew 7.2%, while full exports decreased 9.8%.

Year-to-date volumes improved 14.7% to 3,116,785 TEUs, with full imports growing 20.7% and full exports declining 11.2%.

Maersk announced changes to its Asia–West Coast TP Alaska service. The service will be rebranded to the weekly, standalone TP7 service, with a Shanghai-Yantian-Seattle-Yokohama-Busan-Qingdao-Shanghai rotation.

Domestic volumes grew 9% vs. YTD 2020. Alaska volumes saw a 5.6% increase while Hawaii volumes grew 25.1%.

Other cargo stats:

  • Breakbulk YTD October 2021 cargo volumes grew 30.5% to 305,805 metric tons.
  • Auto volumes were 135,973 units, up 11.7% over YTD October 2020.

View the October 2021 cargo reports:

