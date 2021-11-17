Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 16 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 24-Nov. 6 is 351.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.2 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 128 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 20s from Central Pierce County.
- A man in his 40s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 50s from Frederickson.
- A man in his 60s from South Hill.
Our totals are 94,548 cases (PCR = 84,146 antigen = 10,402) and 895 deaths.
