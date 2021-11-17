December can be a month for Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We have been involved in this arena from the early 70s many things have changed since that time, being one who has often advocated for change and have found some who have fancy titles and held powerful positions leaning a hand.

It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached, please share this information widely.

Our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others. We start where the student’s wants are and test a number of techniques or strategies to assure success for those actively engaged in finding resources for in school and after school expenses., we attempt to identify a number of Honors and Awards in our mixture for those in elementary, middle, high, vocational school, college and into adulthood.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their offers or information.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

We produce and have material published pretty often (some our past work can be found electronically at thesubtimes.com/ – Search – Perry L. Newell or Funding College Project) however, folks in 43 countries are asking for it all the time.

APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED TO NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Act Six provides full scholarships and leadership training for emerging urban and community leaders who want to use their college education to make a difference on campus and in their communities at home.

If you know a high school senior or recent graduate with strong leadership potential who would like to use their education to make a difference on campus and in their community, encourage them to start their online application today at www.actsix.org/apply/.

Paradigm Challenge – Deadline: 5/01/2022 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. Details: www.projectparadigm.org

Breakthrough Junior Challenge – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). WEBSITE OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS April 1, 2022 Link: breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities.

Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of closest deadline… Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, and locations. Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

Americanism Essay Contest – Sponsor: Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) – Amount: Up to $5,000 -Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades seven through 12 (or equivalent). Applicant must be sponsored by a branch of the Fleet Reserve Association or a unit of the Ladies Auxiliary. Applicant must submit an essay on the theme, “Why I am Proud to be an American.” Link: www.fra.org/fra/Web/Events_and_Programs/7_12th_Grade_Essay_Contest/Web/Content/Essay_Contest.aspx

APhA Foundation Student Scholarship Programs – Sponsor: The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation – Amount: Up to $1,750 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to Pharmacy students who have completed at least one academic year in the professional sequence of courses with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 in professional coursework during pharmacy school. Applicant must also be an active member in the APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP). Link: www.aphafoundation.org/student-scholarship-program

Barbara Lotze Scholarship – Sponsor: American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT) – Amount: Up to $2,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled, or planning to enroll, in physics teacher preparation curricula and high school seniors entering such programs. Link: www.aapt.org/Programs/grants/lotze.cfm

Chuan Ai Lu Engstrom Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: PCB Solutions – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current, full-time students at an accredited American university or college with a minimum GPA of at least 2.5. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to the global economy. Link: pcb-solutions.com/scholarship/#

Dell Scholars Program – Sponsor: Michael and Susan Dell Foundation – Amount: $20,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have participated in an approved college readiness program (such as AVID, GEAR UP, Upward Bound – see full list on website) in grades 11 and 12. Applicant must have earned a minimum GPA of 2.4 and demonstrate financial need. Link: www.dellscholars.org/

Digital Marketing Scholarship – Sponsor: 10x Digital – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current undergraduate students who are majoring in (or plan to major) in a field related to digital marketing. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to digital marketing. Link: www.10xdigitalinc.com/digital-marketing-scholarship/

Future Lawyer Scholarship – Sponsor: The Reeves Law Group – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal U.S. residents who are either a current law student at an accredited U.S. law school or an undergraduate student in their senior year who has applied or will apply to law school. Link: www.robertreeveslaw.com/scholarship/

Hagan Scholarships – Sponsor: Hagan Scholarship Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,000 each semester – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA and from a rural area (a county with less than 50,000 people). Applicant must live in an eligible state (see website for details – Middle America) and demonstrate financial need. Link: haganscholarships.org/

Jay Charles Levine Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: $3,200 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to college freshmen from the state of Michigan. Applicants must be a resident of Michigan with at least a 2.75 on a 4.0 scale and must be enrolled at a UNCF member school as a full-time student. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/e56f9db7-6cda-4353-bef8-2bbc323a4b08

Military Child of the Year Award – Sponsor: Operation Homefront – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Award is open to young people ages 13 to 18 who are children of someone who is/was in the military. Link: operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year/

SMART Scholarship Program for Service – Sponsor: Department of Defense – Amount: Up to $38,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate or graduate students pursuing a degree in a STEM discipline. Applicant must be a citizen of the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, or the United Kingdom. Applicant be able to complete at least one summer internship at a Department of Defense facility. Link: www.smartscholarship.org/smart

Sonlight Scholarship – Sponsor: Sonlight Curriculum, Ltd. – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to homeschool students beginning college in 2022 who have purchased and used five full Sonlight Curriculum History/Bible/Literature programs. Link: www.sonlight.com/about/cares/scholarships/

Surety Bond Authority Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Surety Bond Authority – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school and college students who are currently enrolled in or who are in pursuit of a degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or other business-related coursework. Applicant must submit an essay on why they have chosen or are choosing a career in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or other business-related fields. Link: suretybondauthority.com/sba-scholarship-program-2021/

Ted Rollins Eco Scholarship – Sponsor: Ted Rollins Eco Scholarship – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who will be enrolled in at least 10 credit hours during Spring 2022 as an undergraduate student and is majoring (or plan to major) in a field related to sustainability. Link: www.tedrollinsecoscholars.com/ted-rollins-eco-scholarship-application-details/

Undergraduate Engineering Scholarships – Sponsor: American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to full-time students enrolled in an accredited undergraduate engineering or engineering technology program recognized by ASHRAE. There are multiple scholarships available, including a scholarship exclusively for women. Link: www.ashrae.org/communities/student-zone/scholarships-and-grants/scholarship-program

USBC Youth Scholarships – Sponsor: United States Bowling Congress – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to students who are members of USBC and active bowlers. Multiple scholarships available with different eligibility requirements, including scholarships open specifically to males or females – see website for detail. Link: www.bowl.com/Scholarships/

Worgul, Sarna & Ness, Criminal Defense Attorneys, LLC Scholarship – Sponsor: Worgul, Sarna & Ness – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and have at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to drinking and driving. Link: www.pittsburghcriminalattorney.com/worgul-law-firm-scholarship/

UPS Scholarship Program – Sponsor: UPS | UNCF – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 2, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to Black/African American graduating college seniors at HBCUs. Applicant must have at least a 2.0 GPA and have demonstrated unmet financial need. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/45774859-405f-4f71-9ea2-bbae454b5e81

AREMA Educational Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students in a graduate or undergraduate program leading to a degree in Engineering or Engineering Technology in a curriculum which has been accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (or comparable accreditation in Canada and Mexico). Applicant must have at least a 2.0 GPA. Link: www.aremafoundation.org/AREMA_DONOR/Foundation/Educational_Foundation_Scholarships.aspx

IACAC Transfer Scholarship – Sponsor: Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have completed a minimum of 36 semester hours at an Illinois community college with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be an applicant to an IACAC member four-year institution. Link: www.iacac.org/transfer-scholarship/

Mark T. Banner Scholarship – Sponsor: The Richard Linn American Inn of Court – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to law students who have entered into a JD program at an ABA-accredited law school in the United States who will continue in the program through at least Fall semester 2022. Link: www.linninn.org/Pages/scholarship.shtml

MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award – Sponsor: Michigan High School Athletic Association – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors attending a MHSAA member school with at least a 3.5 GPA. Applicant must have prior to senior year won a varsity letter in a sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a post-season tournament. Link: www.mhsaa.com/schools/students/scholar-athlete-award

National Space Club and Foundation Keynote Scholars Program – Sponsor: National Space Club – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors, college undergraduate students, and graduate students with plans to pursue a career in the science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) fields. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen. Link: www.spaceclub.org/scholarship/index.html

Student Video Contest – Sponsor: American Road & Transportation Builders Association – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to students in elementary school through graduate school. Contestant must submit a video on transportation infrastructure. Link: artbatdf.org/scholarships-awards/student-video-contest/

Take Care of Texas Video Contest – Sponsor: Take Care of Texas – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to Texas high school students in grades 9 through 12. Applicant must submit a video that portrays positive ways Texas can help keep our air clean, keep our water clean, conserve water, save energy, or reduce waste. Link: takecareoftexas.org/teens/video-contest

Travel Abroad Scholarship – Sponsor: Corinne Jeannine Schillings Foundation – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 3, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate women who have attained the Girl Scout Silver or Gold Award. Applicant must be planning on studying abroad. Link: cjsfoundation.org/scholarships-2/

PixelPlex Annual Scholarship – Sponsor: PixelPlex – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: December 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to citizens and permanent residents of the United States who are incoming or current college students studying in a field of study related to science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), economics, or business. Link: pixelplex.io/scholarship/

Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers’ Annual Single Mother Scholarship – Sponsor: Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students who are mothers and have at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on the advantages of going back to school while caring for their child as a mother. Link: www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com/scholarship.html

Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarships – Sponsor: Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: December 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students in kindergarten through graduate school (ages 5-25) who have demonstrated ongoing commitment to their community by performing unpaid volunteer services impacting hunger in the United States within the last 12 months. Link: us.stop-hunger.org/home/grants.html

ACUI Scholarships – Sponsor: Association of College Unions International – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 6, 2021 – Description: Scholarship are open to student leaders who attend an ACUI member institution. Link: www.acui.org/awards/scholarships/meg-sutton-i-lead-scholarship

Cox Enterprises Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Cox Enterprises | UNCF – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 6, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to underrepresented minority students who are in good academic and personal standing at any UNCF member institution. Applicant must have at least a 2.5 GPA, and preference will be given to applicants pursuing majors in the areas of STEM. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/4e32b5ac-f8da-4de3-9a43-3d1203d72afc

NPPF Scholarship – Sponsor: National Press Photographers Foundation – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: December 6, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are currently enrolled in an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S. or Canada or have been accepted at a four-year institution. Applicant must provide evidence for an aptitude for photojournalism as well as academic ability and financial need. Link: nppf.org/scholarship-competition/

UNCF/Best Buy Scholars Program for Undergraduates – Sponsor: UNCF | Best Buy – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: December 6, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate students who are U.S. citizens of any race or ethnicity, with reference given to BIOPOC or underrepresented minorities. Scholarship is open to all majors with the exception of majors focusing on career paths to become doctors, nurses, vets or teachers. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/8556f182-8694-4efd-843a-e9fd00669960

Worthy Women’s Professional Studies Scholarship – Sponsor: Worthy – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: December 6, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to continuing education professional studies students who identify as a female and are over the age of 30. Link: www.worthy.com/about/scholarship/form

AbbVie Immunology Scholarship – Sponsor: AbbVie Inc. – Amount: Up to $15,000 – Closing Date: December 7, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students living with Rheumatoid Arthritis, JIA, PsA, or AS, who are seeking an associate, undergraduate, or graduate degree from an accredited U.S. university or college, or an educational diploma from a trade school. Link: www.abbvieimmunologyscholarship.com/

Novus Biologicals Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Novus Biologicals – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: December 8, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students worldwide enrolled or accepted for enrollment in undergraduate or graduate studies with a declared major in a science related field. Applicant must submit a personal statement and a statement on what they believe the biggest hurdle for people working in their specific field of interest and why. Link: www.novusbio.com/scholarship-program.html

R&D Systems Scholarship – Sponsor: R&D Systems – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: December 8, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students worldwide enrolled or accepted for enrollment in undergraduate or graduate studies with a declared major in a science related field. Applicant must submit a personal statement and a written statement on the biggest struggle for science right now. Link: www.rndsystems.com/grants-scholarships/scholarship-application

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF | Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 8, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to recent high school graduates in the Class of 2021 within the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School District. Applicant must be enrolled in an accredited four-year institution for the Fall 2021 Semester as a Freshman. This scholarship also encourage students to pursue a career in the field of education. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/be9fcefa-59a4-4de8-90e4-ebedfcb6d7e2

Sam’s Club Scholars Program – Sponsor: Sam’s Club | UNCF – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 9, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to sophomores and juniors at UNCF member institutions. Preference will be given to students pursuing study in the area of business administration (management, marketing, accounting, finance, or merchandising). Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/1bb57dff-aaa3-48e5-9895-5a4a92dbba0a

UNCF Ivy Beauty (NY/NJ) Scholarship – Sponsor: Ivy Enterprises, Inc. | UNCF – Amount: Up to $2,000 – Closing Date: December 9, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to college freshmen and sophomore African American students attending any UNCF member institution, other HBCU’s, or any accredited four-year institution in the states of New York or New Jersey. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/0c9bc0e5-2e8f-43f1-9b6f-c47803c89a44

UNCF Ivy Beauty (Texas) Scholarship – Sponsor: Ivy Enterprises, Inc. | UNCF – Amount: Up to $2,000 – Closing Date: December 9, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to college freshmen and sophomore African American students attending any UNCF member institution, other HBCU’s, or any accredited four-year institution in the state of Texas. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/75283081-4a45-446a-b8ac-2754387e3dca

100 Black Men of Upstate SC, Inc. – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | 100 Black Men of Upstate SC, Inc. – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who will be full-time students at accredited and post-secondary institutions. Grades and academic performance will serve as indicators of potential; however, preference will be given to African American male youth. Link: www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-100bm

Autism Scholarship Contest – Sponsor: Kelly Law Team – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to citizens of the United States who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and who are interested in pursuing their educational goals beyond their present level. This can be at a college or university, a junior college, or a trade or vocational school. Link: www.jkphoenixpersonalinjuryattorney.com/autism-scholarship-contest/

Generation Google Scholarship – Sponsor: Google – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to aspiring students pursuing computer science degrees during the 2022-2023 academic year. Program is open to students who meet all the minimum qualification, but students who identify with groups that are historically excluded from the technology industry (Women, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) are encouraged to apply. Link: buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/generation-google-scholarship/#

National Urban League – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | National Urban League – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in an accredited educational institution in the United States or Puerto Rico. Student must be a current or graduated Project Ready student with an Individual College Development Plan on file. Student must have been or is an active member of the NUL Youth Council. Link: www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-natul

NGLCC – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | National LGBT Chamber of Commerce – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to college students residing in the US who identify as a member of the LGBT community. LGBT students of color, those who identify as transgender or non-binary, LGBT students with disabilities and those with geographic diversity are strongly encourage to apply. Link: www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-nglcc

NJCPA Scholarship – Sponsor: New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJSCPA) – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to college-bound high school seniors intending to major in accounting. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted for permanent residence, and a New Jersey resident. Link: www.njcpa.org/build-career/become-a-cpa/scholarships/high-school

Partners for Youth with Disabilities – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | Partners for Youth with Disabilities – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school students (freshmen through seniors) and current college students who have participated in a any PYD program. Link: www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-pyd-hs

Tom Joyner Foundation – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | Tom Joyner Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in an accredited Historically Black College or University educational institution in the United States or Puerto Rico. Link: www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-tjf

USPAACC – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | USPAACC – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school students who are Asian American or Pacific Islander and living in the United States. Link: www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-uspaacc

Working Parent College Scholarship Award – Sponsor: Job-Applications.com – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to full or part-time students enrolled in an accredited U.S. post-secondary educational institution with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be a residential parent of at least one minor child, work an average of at least 12 hours for each of the previous four weeks, and is a legal resident of the United States. Link: www.job-applications.com/scholarships/

Google Lime Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Lime Connect – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: December 12, 2021 – Description: Applicant must be a current undergraduate or graduate student with a documented disability. Applicant must also be pursuing a degree in computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field. Link: buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/google-lime-scholarship/#!?detail-content-tabby_activeEl=detail-overview-content

Edison Scholars Program – Sponsor: Edison International – Amount: Up to $10,000 per year, totaling $40,000 over four years – Closing Date: December 13, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to high school seniors planning to pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) at a four-year college or university on a full-time basis. Applicant must also have at least a 3.0 GPA and live in the Southern California Edison service territory. Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/edisonscholars/

John Lennon Endowed Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF | Yoko Ono – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 13, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students attending a UNCF member institution and majoring in communications, mass communications, mass media arts, music or performing arts. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/6602285d-3e33-4e67-8ef3-1d901968882f

Science Ambassador Scholarship – Sponsor: Cards Against Humanity – Amount: Full-tuition – Closing Date: December 13, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to women seeking an undergraduate degree in science, engineering, or math. Applicant must be a graduating high school senior or current undergraduate student. There is no citizenship requirement, but student must be or planning to attend a college in the U.S. Applicant must submit a three minute video explaining a topic in science they are passionate about. Link: www.scienceambassadorscholarship.org/

UBS/Painewebber Scholarship – Sponsor: UBS/PaineWebber |UNCF – Amount: Up to $8,000 – Closing Date: December 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current sophomores and juniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement within the various business disciplines at the targeted UNCF institutions. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/bab0bb4f-af05-4379-9209-183fd921cad0

Angela Award – Sponsor: National Science Teachers Association – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Award is open to female students in grades 5-8 who are residents of the United States, US Territories, or Canada. Applicant must have a strong passion for STEM. Link: www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program#angela

API Scholarships – Sponsor: API Study Abroad – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to API program participants. There are multiple scholarships with specific requirements – see website for details. In addition to general scholarships, there are scholarships specifically open to community college students, military veterans, non-traditional students, students with disabilities, minority students, LGBTQ students, STEM majors, and student athletes. Link: apiabroad.com/scholarships/

Auto Safety and Technology Scholarship – Sponsor: Rosenberg & Gluck, L.L.P. – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to accepted and current college students attending a four-year college or university with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay about whether technological advancements in motor vehicles have improved the safety of the driving public or created more distractions, and therefore, more risk. Link: www.lilawyer.com/about/scholarships/auto-safety-and-technology-scholarship-2020/

Community Service Scholarship – Sponsor: Morris Bart, LLC – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled or accepted to attend an accredited college or university in the upcoming term. Applicant must have at least a 3.0 GPA and a history of community service, volunteerism or fundraising in their community. Applicant must submit an essay on, “what is the meaning of service?” Link: www.morrisbart.com/about/scholarships/community-service-scholarship/

Distraction-Free Driving PSA Scholarship – Sponsor: Distasio Law Firm – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current college students who have at least a 3.0 GPA. Application must create a video warning fellow teen drivers against the dangers of using a cell phone while driving. Link: distasiofirm.com/about/scholarship/distraction-free-driving-psa-scholarship/

Strong Arm Leukemia Scholarship – Sponsor: John Foy & Associates – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have been affected by leukemia, either by being diagnosed themselves or someone they loved being diagnosed with leukemia. Applicant must be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university as an undergraduate or is an incoming freshmen at an accredited institution in the United States. Link: www.johnfoy.com/about/scholarship/strong-arm-leukemia-scholarship/

Traffic Stop PSA Scholarship – Sponsor: Blass Law – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate and graduate students with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must create a PSA video on preventing conflict and escalation when people get pulled over while driving. Link: www.blasslaw.com/traffic-stop-psa-scholarship/

EESI Future Climate Leaders Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) | UNCF – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 16, 2021 – Description: Open to sophomores and juniors enrolled full-time at an HBCU in the Mid-Atlantic or Southern Region (Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia). Applicant must be pursuing a degree in a relevant field of study (i.e. a declared major in biology, chemistry, ecology, engineering, environmental science or policy, history, physics, political science, or sociology). Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/1141ba18-c317-4546-9bfb-3df07ea77f71

CastleBranch-GNSA Scholarship – Sponsor: Graduate Nursing Student Academy | Castle Branch – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 30, 2021 – Description: Open to students enrolled in a graduate nursing program at an AACN member school of nursing who are SNSA members and have at least a 3.5 GPA. Link: www.aacnnursing.org/Students/Graduate-Nursing-Student-Academy/CastleBranch-GNSA-Scholarship

Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma Higher Education Program – Sponsor: Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 30, 2021 – Description: Open to members of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma who are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education for the Spring term. Link: pawneenation.org/scholarship-opportunities/

Achieve Today Scholarship – Sponsor: Achieve Today – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to any current students at an accredited U.S. university or college. Applicant must submit a video OR essay on personal development or high performance. Link: www.achievetoday.com/scholarships

AfterCollege/AACN Nursing Scholarship – Sponsor: AfterCollege – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are seeking a baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degree in nursing. Link: www.aftercollege.com/content/article/aftercollege-aacn-scholarship/

C.I.P. Scholarship – Sponsor: College is Power – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students age 17 years or older who plan to start a program of higher education within the next 12 months or who are currently enrolled in a program of higher education. Applicant must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States. Submit a short online application. Link: www.collegeispower.com/scholarship.cfm

EDvestinU Quarterly Scholarship Giveaway – Sponsor: EDvestinU – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the United States and foreign students with a valid student visa who are or will be enrolled at any Title IV eligible college or university by September 30, 2020. Three winners will be selected – one national winner and two students who are from or attending college in New Hampshire. Link: www.edvestinu.com/scholarship.asp

FACT Scholarship – Sponsor: Federation of American Consumers and Travelers (FACT) -Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and incoming and current college students. Scholarship is only open to FACT members and their immediate family members. Link: usafact.org/benefit/scholarship-program/

Happy Valley Cannabis Scholarship – Sponsor: Happy Valley – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students who are legal residents of the United States and have at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to medical cannabis. Link: www.happyvalley.org/scholarship/

Huntington’s College Scholarship Sweepstakes – Sponsor: Huntington Learning Center – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Sweepstakes is open to high school students and their parents or guardians who are legal residents of the United States. Link: huntingtonhelps.com/contest

iVein Health & Wellness Scholarship – Sponsor: Intermountain Vein Center – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current full-time undergraduate and graduate students attending an accredited U.S. university or college with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.4. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to healthy lifestyles. Link: www.ivein.com/scholarship/

Just Poetry Contest – Sponsor: Live Poets Society of New Jersey – Amount: Up to $500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to all U.S. high school students. Applicant must submit an original poem with 20 lines or less. Link: www.justpoetry.org/submissions

Marion Huber Learning Through Listening Award – Sponsor: Learning Ally – Amount: Up to $6,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who graduated high school in 2021 and are currently attending college. Applicant must be a Learning Ally member and have a learning disability. Link: portal.learningally.org/NAA/Application-LTL

Mary P. Oenslager Scholastic Achievement Award – Sponsor: Learning Ally – Amount: Up to $6,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to Learning Ally members who are completing undergraduate or graduate degrees and are blind or visually impaired. Link: portal.learningally.org/NAA/Application-SAA

MoolahSPOT $1,000 Scholarship – Sponsor: MoolahSPOT – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students at least 16 years or older who plan to attend, or are currently attending, college or graduate school. Students may be of any nationality and reside in any country. Applicant must submit a short form and a short essay. Link: www.moolahspot.com/scholarship/index.cfm

No Sweat Scholarship – Sponsor: Cirkled In – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students 13 years of age or older who are legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia. Applicant must create a free Cirkled in account. Link: www.cirkledin.com/scholarships/

OppU Achievers Scholarship – Sponsor: OppLoans – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens who are graduating high school seniors or current undergraduate students with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to financial literacy. Link: www.opploans.com/oppu/scholarship/

Save for Future Scholarship – Sponsor: Coupons Plus Deals – Amount: $3,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021

Description: Scholarship is open to college juniors and seniors of all nationalities and majors who are at least 16 years old and are enrolled at an accredited university or college all around the world. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to saving money. Link: www.couponsplusdeals.com/scholarship

Scholarship Detective Scholarship – Sponsor: Scholarship Detective – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021

Description: Scholarship is open to high school and college students who are permanent residents of the United States. Applicant must submit a short online form and answer in 140 characters or less how they plan to use the scholarship money. Link: www.scholarshipdetective.com/scholarship/

SOY Scholarship – Sponsor: American Soybean Association – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 –

Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA who are children or grandchildren of a current ASA member. Applicant must plan to declare agriculture (or a discipline in the school of Agriculture) as an area of study at an accredited college or university of their choosing. Link: soygrowers.com/about/awards/soy-scholarship/

TMCF | Sallie Mae Fund Completing the Dream Gap Scholarship – Sponsor: The Sallie Mae Fund – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: December 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who’s degree or program will end Fall 2021 semester. Applicant must have at least a 2.75 GPA and have an unpaid school balance up to $2,500. Link: www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/tmcf-sallie-mae-fund-completing-the-dream-gap-scholarship/