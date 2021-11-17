Clover Park School District Celebrates American Education Week: English Teachers – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District is celebrating American Education Week by highlighting some of the great teachers providing students with the opportunities they need to learn and grow in the classroom. Today’s featured subject is English.

Darcy Magee, Tyee Park Elementary School

Tyee Park Elementary School third grade teacher Darcy Magee believes that teaching can only begin by grabbing the attention of her students. By telling stories or making learning visual and concrete, students perk up and engage.

Recently, Darcy began a lesson on adjectives by showing, opening and passing around a can of sardines. Students described what they saw, heard and even tasted. “When teaching reading and writing, we’re often competing with video games,” she said. “I always start with something that can grab their attention and get them motivated and enthused for learning.”

She also builds trust with her students. By fostering a family atmosphere in the classroom, students feel comfortable sharing, making mistakes and growing together. “They are allowed to take risks,” she said. “They are willing to share their work because they know no one is going to criticize or laugh at them if they make a mistake.”

Talia Kircher, Lochburn Middle School

Lochburn Middle School English teacher Talia Kircher works hard to understand her sixth graders and figure out their interests. She believes increasing engagement with reading and writing begins by finding the genres, stories and writing styles that appeal to each individual student.

“As an English teacher, I just love to ignite the passion of reading, especially for my reluctant readers,” she said. “I am always trying to find the books that will get them excited to read.”

Talia emphasizes group work and collaboration among her students. By understanding each other’s differences, students learn how to effectively communicate and work together. “I really believe in teamwork and want my students to know they need to learn to work with others,” she said. “I lean on my colleagues for support, and I let my students know how helpful that kind of collaboration can be.”