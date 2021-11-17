At Last! An Easier Way To Contact My Legislator – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, Corresponding Secretary, Pierce County School Retirees Association.

Join PCSRA Members on Zoom at Noon Thursday, November 18, 2021 when Washington State School Retirees Association Legislative Director, Peter Diedrick, introduces “Voter Voice”, an easier way to contact your Legislators. This software was recently made available to all Members of the WSSRA, an organization open to all school retirees. Our State Legislative Committee represents each Unit and the Committee Members lobby for your State Pension and Benefits. This includes your Plan 1 COLA and your PEBB Medical Benefit.

Live PCSRA meetings return in December! Our PCSRA Holiday Celebration Meeting will be held on December 9, 2021 at the La Quinta Inn, Tacoma, at Noon. Reservations are Required! Call Carolyn Bjerke at 253-759-3951.$15 for your choice of two menu items. We will meet in the Main floor Dining Room (handicap accessible). Our December Program will feature a presentation by “Brown & Haley”, our local candy company. And maybe a holiday treat?

Join us online Thursday to learn more about this organization and the work they do in our community to support current educators and school retirees.

ZOOM ID: 897 6852 0828 PASSCODE: 204696

By Phone: 253-215-8782, then ZOOM Instructions