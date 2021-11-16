 Sound Transit Board meeting November 18 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Board meeting November 18

Sound Transit press release.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene its regular Board meeting on November 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The meeting has been rescheduled this month due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Board is scheduled to consider the following items:

  • Agreements for the OMF East Transit Oriented Development project
  • Bus Rapid Transit
  • Adoption of the 2022 Service Plan
  • Agreement with the City of Shoreline for the NE 145th Street/I-5 Interchange Project
  • Authorization of a property tax levy for 2022
  • Update to the Board’s committee membership

The Board will also receive reports on the Operations and Maintenance Facility South, implementing the independent consultant recommendations, Board realignment, and an update on the Fare Engagement pilot program.

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-meeting-2021-11-18

