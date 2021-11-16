Senior Drive-Through Event on Wednesday – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood seniors are invited to stop by and say hello at the City’s monthly drive-through event.

Lakewood Senior Drive-Through Social

Wednesday, November 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA 98499

November’s theme is gratitude. Gratitude is an appropriate theme for the holiday season, and it’s important to remember to be grateful during hard times like this pandemic.

Our drive-through events are a fun way to get out and socialize. Elizabeth and Margaret will be there to say hello and hand out goodies.