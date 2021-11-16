 Overhead sign repairs bring nighttime I-5 lane closures in Tacoma Nov. 17-18 – The Suburban Times

Overhead sign repairs bring nighttime I-5 lane closures in Tacoma Nov. 17-18

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Overnight travelers who use both directions of Interstate 5 in Tacoma near South 56th Street and South 84th Street will need to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations.

During the overnight hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will finish repairs on two overhead signs.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

  • Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane approaching South 84th Street in Tacoma from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

Thursday, Nov. 18

  • Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane approaching South 56th Street in Tacoma from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

