Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro at Nov. 18 Lakewood United Meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro at Nov. 18 Lakewood United Meeting

Lakewood United Program – LPD Chief Mike Zaro is speaking on Laws, Lakewood, and more.

Lakewood United will have a General Public Meeting Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Burs at 7:30 – 8:30 AM (Burs opens at 7 AM for breakfast).

We have a specific program ask that no questions or talking until the Speaker have finished. If you are on zoom, please send your questions via chat message to the Moderator.

Due to COVID-19 – Our usual Lakewood United meeting time has been moved to 7:30 AM at Burs Restraint.

Our requirements for all in-person meeting attendees “Must be fully Vaccinated and wear a mask when moving about away from tables”. We also have set up the Zoom and General Meeting to work together in hopes of reaching out to more of our members.  If you wish to attend via Zoom please email LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to request to be on the zoom guess list.

Thanks from the Lakewood United (LU) Board for your support.

