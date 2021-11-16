Lakewood Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol … More or Less – The Suburban Times

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE, re-opened to public performances, continues its 83rd Season main stage with A Christmas Carol … More or Less a two-person version of the venerable holiday classic.

Sarah and Charlie, a married couple, run a small theatre that is presenting A Christmas Carol–until Charlie shows up backstage to say the cast and crew are snowed out. Capitalizing on Charlie’s remarkable memory, Sarah blackmails him into doing the play with her as a duo, relying on scripts when they need to. He plays Scrooge; she plays everyone else. As the performance proceeds, they actually manage to perform much of the play, with their personal story invading the Dickens tale, informing it with dual levels of meaning.

The play was written by Stefano LoVerso and Mary Irey and was first produced in 1997.

Acting in A Christmas Carol … More or Less are Laurice Roberts as Sarah Diangelo, Tim Takechi as Charlie Cunningham, and Adam King. A Christmas Carol … More or Less is directed by Jeanette Sanchez.

Andrew Redford is the production’s set designer. Designing costumes is Virginia Yanoff, with lighting designed by Aaron Mohs-Hale and sound designed by Meghan Scott. Karrie Morrison is the properties designer, and Carrie Foster the scenic artist. The production is stage managed by Ashley Winrod.

Please join us this Holiday Season for A Christmas Carol … More or Less and wear your most festive or “ugliest” Christmas sweaters … because we’ll be wearing ours!

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and is a community theatre with professional aspirations that has established itself with productions that are both intimate and epic. “Live Theatre in the Heart of Lakewood.” For further information please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042, visit our website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, November 26, December 3, 10, and 17 at 8:00pm;

Saturday, November 27, December 4, 11, and 18 at 8:00pm;

Sunday, November 28, December 5, 12, and 19 at 2:00pm.

TICKETS

$27 full price per person, $24 seniors and military, $21 students and educators. Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or by calling our box office.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN PERFORMANCES

Wednesday November 24 (preview) at 8:00pm; Thursday December 2 at 8:00pm.

BOX OFFICE CONTACT INFO

Phone: 253-588-0042

Email: boxoffcie@lakewoodplayhouse.org