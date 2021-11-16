 JBLM to train with Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Aircraft through Dec. 17 – The Suburban Times

JBLM to train with Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Aircraft through Dec. 17

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Army units from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct combined aviation training with AH-64D Apache helicopters from the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force in and around western and central Washington from approximately Nov. 15 to Dec. 17 as part of an annual bilateral training exercise at the Yakima Training Center.

Expect increased aviation activity as the aircraft transit between JBLM and YTC. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.

