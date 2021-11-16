DuPont Council Nominates Sonia Garza as Councilmember – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The DuPont City Council recently held a Special Meeting to interview candidates for the vacant City Council Position No. 5. The City of DuPont would like to welcome Ms. Sonia Garza as the candidate chosen by the Council.

Ms. Garza is an active member of Hiring Our Heroes as a Military Spouse Fellowship Program Manager; volunteers for Blue Star Families as the Local Lead Outreach Coordinator; is the content developer for MilHousing Network (MHN); and is the founder and managing editor of Spouse Connexion, an online magazine for military spouses.

Listing a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication/Journalism-Public Relations from Sam Houston State University, a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management from our Lady of the Lake University, and a grant writing certificate from the University of Washington, Ms. Garza is excited to bring her skills to the Council.

As the Council and Mayor noted during the meeting, DuPont City staff would also like to extend a sincere appreciation to all the citizens who applied for the vacant seat; their willingness to apply to serve as a Councilmember shows their commendable support of the City of DuPont.