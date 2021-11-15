Puyallup Council to discuss interim zoning for homeless facilities – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., on the interim zoning controls adopted by Ordinance No. 3240, to accommodate facilities for homeless individuals consistent with House Bill 1220.

This public hearing will be open to the public and will occur in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall, at 333 S. Meridian. The meeting will also be available via livestream or by Zoom. Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 5:00 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting and distributed to the City Council before the meeting. For verbal comments during the public hearing, email your name and phone number to info@puyallupwa.gov and sign into the virtual meeting using the provided instructions.

Additional information may be obtained from the Development and Permitting Services Department, by phone at (253) 435-3604 or by email at KBaker@puyallupwa.gov.