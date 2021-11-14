Curb and gutter and paving continue along the route – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

Crews continue installing curb and gutter on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Division Avenue and Commerce St. Because of stormy weather, some concrete work and paving was rescheduled. The contractor plans to complete this work on Commerce St. from S. 7th St. to I-705 and open this area on Nov. 19. Crews found an underground storage tank on Commerce St. south of S. 7th St., and will address that issue before resuming curb and gutter work on Commerce St. south of S. 7th St. The contractor plans to complete the curb and gutter work on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 13th St. by Nov. 20, and open MLK Jr. Way to two-way traffic in this area. Crews tentatively scheduled the paving for the middle of Stadium Way on Nov. 17. In the meantime, Stadium Way is open to two-way traffic.

Crews continue installing signals in the Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue intersection and continue the overhead wire work on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave. at night. The contractor plans to install signals in the Division Avenue and I St. intersection as soon as Nov. 15. Two-way traffic will be maintained in these areas.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of November 12

Where