Construction brings overnight ramp and lane closures in Tacoma the week of Nov. 15 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 167 and Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time during overnight hours the week of Nov. 15.

Construction crews will close ramps and lanes of I-5 for bridge pier work in the middle of I-5 for the new East L Street overpass. Crews will also repair guardrail and survey for future traffic data sensors.

Drivers will follow signed detours during the overnight ramp closures.

Ramp closures:

Monday, Nov. 15

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Monday, Nov. 15, Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17

Northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Southbound I-5 exit to Bay Street/Portland Avenue and SR 167 North will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Lane closures:

Monday, Nov. 15 to Wednesday, Nov. 17

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Portland Avenue each night from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. the following day.

This work is part of the final funded I-5 HOV project that builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge and connects HOV lanes from Fife to Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.