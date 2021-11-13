 Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 12

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 19-Nov. 1 is 399.  The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 207 COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths:

  • A woman in her 80s from Bonney Lake.
  • A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 30s from South Hill.
  • A woman in her 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
  • A man in his 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
  • A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor.
  • A woman in her 50s from South Hill.
  • A man in his 50s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.
  • A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

Today, we’re reporting a higher number of deaths because of processing and technical problems from the last few days.

On Thursday we confirmed 400 cases.

Our totals are 93,853 cases (PCR = 83,517 antigen = 10,336) and 875 deaths.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *