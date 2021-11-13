Pierce College Seeks Nominations for 2022 Distinguished Alumni Celebration – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Do you know an exceptional alumnus from Pierce College? Now is your chance to recognize that special person as the college prepares to celebrate the success of our students during the annual Distinguished Alumni event.

Every year, the college honors its Distinguished Alumni based on achievements in academics, business, community or humanitarian support, or personal triumph over adversity.

Distinguished Alumni honorees are selected after review by the Distinguished Alumni Selection Committee based on extensive criteria including:

• Attending Pierce College for a minimum of 15 credits

• Professional achievements/post-Pierce college success

• Community service

• Personal triumphs

The Pierce College Foundation is now accepting nominations for next year’s Distinguished Alumni event. Please fill out this online form to submit your nomination by Dec. 17, 2021.

To learn more about the event and past honorees, visit our Distinguished Alumni web page.