CPSD Promising Future: Moses Thompson IV – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Custer Elementary School fifth grader Moses Thompson IV.

His favorite subject is writing. He enjoys being able to grab a pencil and a piece of paper and let the words, ideas and stories flow out of his brain and onto the page. “It feels like I’m not even using my brain at all, I just let it all come out,” he said.

He is currently excited about the pen pal project he is doing in his class. He looks forward to writing letters to his pen pal, another student at a school on the east coast.

Moses loves cars. He enjoys racing go-karts in his free time and aspires to a career as a Formula 1 driver.