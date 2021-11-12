The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection final weeks at TAM – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Art Museum announcement.
The Tacoma Urban League is excited to sponsor the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection at the Tacoma Art Museum!
The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to present times. Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history and culture outside the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition of the same name features the shared treasures amassed by Shirley and Bernard Kinsey during their five decades of marriage. The collection includes masterful paintings and sculpture, photographs, rare books, letters, manuscripts and more that offer a well-rounded look at the African American experience and provide new perspectives on the nation’s history and culture.
The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection will end its exhibit with the Tacoma Art Museum this month on November 28th. This groundbreaking exhibition features over 150 works of art, photographs, rare documents, and more, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day.
Museum Hours:
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday: 10AM-5PM
Thursday-Saturday: 10AM-8PM
Sundays: 10AM-5PM
Prices:
$18 Adult
$15 Senior (65+)
Children 18 and under FREE
Active-duty military, reservists, veterans, and their families FREE
TAM MembersSpecial Prices
Thursday Neighborhood Nights –FREE to all
Sundays –“Pay What You Will” through November 28, 2021
Leave a Reply