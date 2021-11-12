The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection final weeks at TAM – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Art Museum announcement.

The Tacoma Urban League is excited to sponsor the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection at the Tacoma Art Museum!

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to present times. Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history and culture outside the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition of the same name features the shared treasures amassed by Shirley and Bernard Kinsey during their five decades of marriage. The collection includes masterful paintings and sculpture, photographs, rare books, letters, manuscripts and more that offer a well-rounded look at the African American experience and provide new perspectives on the nation’s history and culture.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection will end its exhibit with the Tacoma Art Museum this month on November 28th. This groundbreaking exhibition features over 150 works of art, photographs, rare documents, and more, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day.

Museum Hours:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday: 10AM-5PM

Thursday-Saturday: 10AM-8PM

Sundays: 10AM-5PM

Prices:

$18 Adult

$15 Senior (65+)

Children 18 and under FREE

Active-duty military, reservists, veterans, and their families FREE

TAM MembersSpecial Prices

Thursday Neighborhood Nights –FREE to all

Sundays –“Pay What You Will” through November 28, 2021