Puyallup Implements New Permitting Software – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup press release.

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is pleased to announce the launch of its new online permitting software system. Starting on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:30 am, City customers will be able to submit building permit applications conveniently online. City Council approved funding for the new software, which will enhance and streamline our permitting process.

The City’s Development and Permitting Services (DPS) Department are launching CityView, which is a permitting software system that allows customers to easily submit permit applications, request inspections, review land usage documents, and pay for permits. Using this intuitive portal, customers have a one-stop location to apply, pay, and check the status on their permits.

DPS Director Jeff Wilson comments on the project. “We’ve been working on getting CityView installed for quite some time now,” says Wilson. “But in my opinion, the wait will be worth it. Our customers will finally be able to conduct business with us through one, easy to use, system. Whether you’re submitting a building permit, requesting an inspection, or wish to file a code compliance report, you can do all that and more through this platform.”

Customers will not be the only ones to benefit from the new software. DPS staff will also benefit from CityView. Wilson explains. “COVID-19 required our department to start transitioning our processes electronically,” elaborates Wilson. “By doing that, our staff have become more efficient in their workflow. CityView takes this one step further and streamlines how we do business as a department. This tool allows us to lower our permit turnaround times and increase transparency between staff and customers.”

Prior to launching CityView on December 13th, DPS staff will have a planned service interruption of permit applications starting Wednesday, December 8th, through Friday, December 10th, 2021. During this time, DPS will be focusing on transitioning to the new software. Staff will not be accepting new permit applications during this time.

“We ask our customers to please be patient while we implement this new tool,” says Wilson. “But we also understand that emergencies do happen. If a customer has an emergency and needs a permit during this service interruption, we ask that they contact us right away. We will work with them individually to help them get what they need.”

If a customer has an emergency need for a permit during the planned service interruption, they are urged to call DPS at 253-864-4165. Customers can also email the Permit Services Center at permitcenter@puyallupwa.gov.

Beginning December 13th, at approximately 8:30 am, DPS customers will need to setup an account prior to using CityView. Please visit the City’s website, click on the CityView portal link, and follow the instructions to setup an account. If customers are having trouble accessing CityView, please contact the Permit Services Center, where a DPS staff can walk them through using the new software.

Post launch, the City will have tutorial documents available to help customers with using CityView’s platform. Please visit the City’s website for more information on how to access these tutorial documents. Additionally, a kiosk will be setup at the permit counter in City Hall, where customers can test-drive the new software.

To learn more about the CityView project, please go to the City’s website www.CityofPuyallup.org. For questions about CityView, please email PermitCenter@puyallupwa.gov.