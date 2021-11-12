Lancer Brigade Commander Provides Veterans Day Remarks to Lakewood Rotary – The Suburban Times

Submitted by 2-2 SBCT Public Affairs.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team commander provided Veterans Day remarks to the Rotary Club of Lakewood Nov. 12.

“To you Veterans, I want you to know that you should be proud of your service, just as the Lancer Brigade is proud of you,” said Col. Chad Roehrman, 2-2 SBCT commander. “Thank you for all that you have done for our country.”

Nov. 11 is commemorated as Veterans Day, in honor of all those who have served the nation.

His remarks were to members of the Rotary Club of Lakewood during their latest meeting held weekly at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club.

“Since 1956, when it was first chartered, the Rotary Club of Lakewood has stood at the forefront of community service,” said Roerhman. “I am excited to continue Lancer Brigade’s legacy with the City of Lakewood and I look forward to working together to make this community a better place.”

The Lancer Brigade is currently partnered with the City of Lakewood as part of the America’s First Corps Community Connector Program.

The I Corps program partners all Army brigade-sized units within Joint Base Lewis-McChord with cities in the Puget Sound Area where the majority of JBLM service members reside.

These Army units are charged to develop and foster positive lasting relationships with their partnered city.

For over 60 years, Lakewood Rotary has remained a positive force for good in the Lakewood community, upholding Rotary’s prime directive: “Service Above Self.”

“The City of Lakewood is proud to partner with the Lancer Brigade,” said Don Anderson, City of Lakewood mayor. “And to be able to support soldiers and their families.”