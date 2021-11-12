 Coffee Chat and Change the World Nov. 15 – The Suburban Times

Coffee Chat and Change the World Nov. 15

What do you mean we can’t change the world, of course we can. We’ll Zoom right in one guest expert at a time.

For instance, you asked to see Will Rogers perform, so you’ll see (LIVE! with the assistance of his friend Randall Reeder) Will Rogers’ Thanksgiving talk to congress in 1934. (5 minutes, Mr. Rogers Assures)

Pauline Phillips of Ruffled Feather Jewelry will show how she creates her beautiful one of a kind jewelry, and she may even have some ideas for you.

Author, Speaker Dea Irby will stop by to share family oriented holiday ideas -and she comes by the ideas naturally. She and her husband have raised 8 children. That’s their beautiful family at the top of the page.

Of course, we’ll have Thanksgiving recipes from Personal Chef Anessa McClendon, Dates to celebrate with CalendarGirl Patt Schwab andof course, Father Fred will tell it like it is. And I’ll be ther, of course.

Free as always, and always fun. One fast zooming hour. Come join us! The Link is right below.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Nov 15, 2021 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:
us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYuf-mpqjgrH9aDHr6YTiPVfcq3JfOQoOd7

