CityofUP.com Gets a New Look – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

If you have visited www.CityofUP.com recently, you may have noticed that the City’s website is sporting a new, fresh look.

The updated site has a clean, airy design, but still offers important information from City Hall, just in an easier-to-use format. This includes:

A new Agenda Center where visitors can access City Council meeting agendas, minutes and videos all on one page.

A new and improved News section with important updates from the City.

A graphic calendar with links to City events on each date.

Better accessibility for members of the ADA community.

A NotifyMe function, so visitors can sign up to receive targeted information on different items that they want to know about.

Easy-to-use icons to direct you to key departments and topics.

A 15-person committee of City staff, led by Communications Specialist Amanda Kleber, provided important input on the site’s design, including the type of information stakeholders want and need and how to best present it to the website’s visitors.

“For instance, we wanted to make sure we included the kind of content that is most requested by constituents when they contact the Planning and Development Services staff,” Kleber says. “And while we hope we’ve included the most critical information, the beauty of the new hosting platform we are using is that it provides the flexibility for us to continue to update and modify the site based on feedback we get from both internal and external users.”

Please take a few minutes to explore the site and learn all about what’s happening in University Place.