Walk Tacoma Bonus Tour: The Hilltop Black-owned Business Tour is Now Available – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

TACOMA, WASH. – Learn about the history of some of Hilltop’s Black-owned businesses that have celebrated histories and an immeasurable impact on the community and its members. Hear from the business owners themselves about the history of their organizations, their experience in the Hilltop community, as well as where they see themselves going in the future. The .3-mile walk, in partnership with Hilltop Action Coalition, is now available on the free GeoTourist app, and in more detail at our website. The tour will be updated regularly with more business spotlights and updates.

This is a bonus walking tour as part of the Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare. The fun, themed walks, now in their twelfth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.