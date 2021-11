The Main Ingredient, a pizza restaurant at 5419 South Tacoma Way, has closed permanently. “A series of unfortunate events and the questionable future in regards to the state of affairs across the country has led us to make the tough decision to close permanently,” explained owner Leland Brechbiel, who operated the restaurant for about a […]

