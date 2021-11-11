Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway from Eloise’s Cooking Pot – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announces the Eloise’s Cooking Pot (ECP) Food Bank in Tacoma will be giving away 1000 turkeys and full thanksgiving food boxes to Pierce County families for Thanksgiving 2021. Each food box will have enough free food to feed a family of four and will ensure they will have the food they need for the holiday. The Thanksgiving meals are available by signup only on a first-come, first-serve basis with the delivery of the meals being done November 22 and 23, directly to the families’ homes.

With the help of all the generous community donors and volunteers, Eloise’s Cooking Pot continues to serve Tacoma and other Pierce County communities with needed food and other items five days a week Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM both at the on-site location and with home delivery service. If you or a family you know needs a thanksgiving meal this holiday season, sign up by visiting MADF’s website at www.themadf.org/thanksgivingturkey-giveaway-program-2021/. For more information about the food bank programs or hours of operation, visit www.themadf.org.

The MADF and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, continue to focus on the mission to make a difference in the lives of others, one person at a time, by helping them acquire the most basic human needs: food, housing, encouragement, and opportunity. As stated by Ms. Blue, “We understand even in normal times how challenging it can be to meet the basic needs of ourselves and our families. Holidays can be an overwhelming time for many people, and when you don’t have enough food and other necessities it’s even worse. We want to help people who are struggling to put food on the table at this time of the year – and every day – have what they need to make this Thanksgiving a joyous one.”

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side. They can be reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org.