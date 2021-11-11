Steilacoom Resident Chosen as Interim Vice President for Highline College Student Services – The Suburban Times

Dr. Jamilyn Penn has been named interim vice president at Highline College. She will oversee the college’s Student Services division.

The division manages several departments and programs, including Advising, Admissions, Running Start, Funding Services, International Student Programs, Athletics and more.

“What I bring to the role at Highline College is a passion for providing equitable educational opportunities for all students,” Penn said. “I also have beneficial knowledge from my experience working at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and serving as an academic dean for several years that will help to tie the connection between Student Services and instruction,” Penn said. “I really look forward to working closely with the vice president of Academic Affairs to bridge gaps and to focus on building educational pathways that benefit students from the time they come through the doors of Highline College to the time that they earn credentials to pursue their career goals.”

Scheduled to begin at Highline on Monday, Nov. 15, Penn comes to Highline after serving as the statewide director of Transfer Education in the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

“Dr. Penn’s resume reflects a colleague that is equity-mindful, thoughtful and extremely dedicated to serving all students,” Highline College President John Mosby said. “Highline is very fortunate to have Dr. Penn continue in our system and serve in this new capacity as interim vice president of Student Services.”

Within her role at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, Penn built strong relationships between K-12 partners at the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and with four and two-year public and private institutions through the Council of Presidents and Independent Colleges of Washington. She’s also been instrumental in increasing the number of Applied Baccalaureate degrees colleges throughout the state offer.

Prior to the state board, Penn held dean roles at Lake Washington Institute of Technology and Clover Park Technical College. She was the Program Supervisor, Title 1 and Learning Assistance Program supervisor in the OSPI, she was a Special Education teacher in Texas and is co-chair of the Pierce County Library System.

The Steilacoom resident holds a doctorate in higher education leadership from Northeastern University, a master’s degree in English with an emphasis on adult learners from Radford University and a bachelor’s degree in English and Paralegal Studies from James Madison University.

Penn will serve as one of Highline’s four vice presidents.