Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 10 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 18-31 is 411.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.1 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 162 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Today’s case count may be artificially low and we are reporting no deaths because of technical issues.
Our totals are 93,247 cases (PCR = 82,962 antigen = 10,285) and 875 deaths.
The Health Department is closed Thursday and there will be no case update. We will provide an update Friday.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply