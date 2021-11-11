Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 10 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 18-31 is 411.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.1 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 162 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Today’s case count may be artificially low and we are reporting no deaths because of technical issues.

Our totals are 93,247 cases (PCR = 82,962 antigen = 10,285) and 875 deaths.

The Health Department is closed Thursday and there will be no case update. We will provide an update Friday.

