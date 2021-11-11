Clover Park School District Features Veterans – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District is proud of its strong military connection. Many veterans teach in CPSD schools and bring their military experiences with them as they help students grow and learn in the classroom. Here are three of the district’s many amazing veteran teachers, counselors and staff.

Danny Priest, Thomas Middle School

Danny Priest is a social studies teacher at Thomas Middle School. He served in the U.S. Army for five years before going back to school to become a teacher.

While deployed in Iraq in 2007, Danny’s vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade that left him with shrapnel in his left arm. Though he fully recovered, the injury gave him the opportunity to reevaluate what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

“The injury meant I would no longer be able to serve in a combat role, so I decided it was time to do something I loved,” he said. “I wasn’t the best student when I was in school, and teaching gives me the opportunity to reach students who are like I was and emulate the teachers who were there for me.”

Wendy Bulman, Hillside Elementary School

Wendy Bulman is a counselor at Hillside Elementary School. Before beginning her career in education, Wendy served as an officer and occupational therapist in the U.S. Army.

She has lived the military life from all angles. In addition to being active duty for four years, she is the daughter of two U.S. Navy veterans and the former spouse of an Army veteran.

“Those experiences give me a greater appreciation for the lives lived by our military-connected students and families here at Hillside,” she said. “I know how important it is to be connected to a supportive community and the stress of a parent or spouse being away on deployment.”

Ron Charrier, Clover Park High School

Ron Charrier is a career and technical education teacher at Clover Park High School. He has been a teacher for nearly 30 years and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before going back to school.

Stationed in Italy for most of his service, Ron received and translated morse code messages sent from around the globe as his primary duty. He also played on his base’s basketball, volleyball and softball teams, which gave him the unique opportunity to travel around Europe for games and competitions.

“Any time you are living overseas, it gives you a broader view of the world and how things work,” he said. “My time traveling in the Air Force gave me the chance to meet people from all over our country and the world that gives me different perspectives I can bring into the classroom.”